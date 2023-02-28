Catholic Charismatic Renewal from Mother Rome-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 27 2023

"For if he that cometh preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit, which ye have not received, or another gospel, which ye have not accepted, ye might well bear with him." 2 Corinthians 11:4 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, a number of powerful forces are all converging at the same time, seemingly united in the same purpose, that being the outpouring of a spirit. What what spirit? You have the Asbury Revival which is still growing, you have the amazingly coincidental release of the movie 'Jesus Revolution', you have Emergent Church leaders supporting it, and you have the Catholic Church joining up with it. Brother, that's a lot of moving parts, but wait, there's more. You also have the opening of the Abrahamic Family House, headquarters for the One World Religion of Chrislam, and you have a little something called Catholic Charismatic Renewal. Did you know that Asbury University offers a 'daily eucharist' 5 days a week at Noon? What's that, you say? It's the 'special sauce' behind all of these events taking place before your very eyes right now. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we trace the Asbury Outpouring back to Mother Rome, show you the vast amounts of money and power behind it, and prove beyond the shadow of any doubt that this is the end times deception the Bible warns you about.

