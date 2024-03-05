BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Katie Halper, Ann Wright: Army Colonel ARRESTED Protesting Blinken Over Gaza (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
129 views • 03/05/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/MmFIwJdLq1c?si=3iKWqLehdG12qrVa

4 Mar 2024

Watch the full conversation with Ann here: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rhsSbDAyaA


Retired U.S. Army Colonel Ann Wright discusses the U.S. and the Biden administration's complicity with Israel's genocide in Gaza.


Ann Wright is a 29 year US Army/Army Reserves veteran who retired as a Colonel and a former US diplomat who resigned in March 2003 in opposition to the war on Iraq. She served in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia and Mongolia. In December 2001 she was on the small team that reopened the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. She is the co-author of the book "Dissent: Voices of Conscience." Read her article "Why Would Anyone Kill One’s Self In an Attempt to Stop A War?" https://covertactionmagazine.com/2024/02/26/why-would-anyone-kill-ones-self-in-an-attempt-to-stop-a-war/


Keywords
protestjerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionblinkenthefgaza fights for freedom
