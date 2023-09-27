X22 REPORT Ep 3173a - People Are Now Turning On The [CBDC],Trump Will Reverse The Economic Downturn In 6 Months

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3173a - Sept. 26, 2023
People Are Now Turning On The [CBDC],Trump Will Reverse The Economic Downturn In 6 Months
Countries are realizing that the green new deal is backfiring and the people are no longer going along with it. German FM admits that they are the model for the green new deal and the country is imploding on itself. The people are now pushing back on the [CBDC] and Trump says he can turn the economy around in 6 months.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site
