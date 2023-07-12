P.1 Just about the last of my winter plantings of potatoes in tubs, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2794-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s nearly mid-July, my cut-off point to plant winter potatoes this year, and with only an hour or so available, so it was all two hands on deck to prepare another 3 pots, with 7 tubers per pot. I got them done before dark, which was satisfying. This brings my potato tub count to 40 this season. Here’s hoping they produce tubers for me.