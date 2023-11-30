BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eight-year-old Adam al-Ghoul and 15-year-old Basel Abu al-Wafa shot dead by israeli soldiers 30 November 2023 (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 11/30/2023

MIrrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/4hq39W3F5RI?si=ilEyVA53CYvNQbi9 30 Nov 2023 #Palestine #OccupiedWestBank #Jenin

A warning that some of you may find pictures in this report distressing.


Earlier Israeli forces killed two Palestinian children during yet another raid in Jenin.


Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratfords from Jenin, the Occupied West Bank.


Israeli forces have killed a nine-year-old Palestinian boy and a 15-year-old teenager during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Disturbing footage shows the moment Adam Al-Ghoul and Basel Abulwafa were shot by Israeli forces.

It comes after Israel's army raided Jenin for hours and declared the area a closed military zone.


Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford joins us live from the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank for the latest updates.


Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile


#Palestine #OccupiedWestBank #Jenin #JeninRefugeeCamp #Israel #WestBankRaids #JeninRaid #IsraelPalestineWar


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy