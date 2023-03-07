The Hidden Agenda for World Government - Norman Dodd Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is not a new problem, but the scale is definitely of historical significance. A number of years ago a congressional investigation uncovered some facts about the manipulation of the United States government and the educational system by major philanthropic organizations. These “charitable institutions” formed a powerful and influential network that change the way Americans viewed history. Some may not wish to call it a conspiracy but the truth is often stranger than fiction. It is often more comfortable to believe in the lie than to admit that we are living our lives based on a lie, that we have been deceived and that we are letting others deceive our children.
