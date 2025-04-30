Equipping Future Champions - Abraham Lopez - Freedom Alive® Ep148

In today’s cancel culture, every student needs a voice to navigate the future. On this episode Freedom Alive®, Abraham Lopez, president of Florida Debate Initiative, shares how he is helping equip the next generation with the skills and confidence they need to be effective leaders. And it’s not happening in the traditional classroom setting!

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Apr 27, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm