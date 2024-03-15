Noopept: Four mistakes I made about this perplexing smart drug...

I had experimented with Noopept on its own as a smart drug in the past and had honestly been a bit underwhelmed by it. It's back on my radar - since I started experimenting with some genuine Russian Noopept from Moscow.





2:47 Is Noopept a Racetam?

3:35 Dosage

5:46 Cycling

6:41 Noopept's Crucial Cofactor

8:25 Scientific Research

9:39 The Moscow Study

11:38 Vs Piracetam

12:55 Excitatory Psychostimulatory Effect

14:39 Cognitive Enhancer

16:00 Memory Enhancement

19:32 Anxiolytic

21:48 Verbal Smart Drug

22:40 Lucidifying Effect

23:40 Alzheimer's

24:30 Depression?

26:16 Neuroprotective

27:15 Sleep

28:24 A Nootropic Value

29:50 Convenience

30:35 Powder vs Pills vs Stacks

33:13 History

33:59 Mechanism of Action

35:15 More Cofactors

39:15 Experiential

39:50 Usage

40:45 Taste and Aesthetics

41:03 Legality

41:55 Side Effects

42:46 Risk Grade

43:55 Conclusion





