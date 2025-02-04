BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jeff Younger live update 2/3: Transgender Agenda: A Texas father stands for his son! #367
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 7 months ago

https://linktr.ee/truthstream

our first interview https://rumble.com/v5untkn-jeff-younger-live-121-3pm-pacific-6pm-eastern.html

https://jeffyounger.substack.com

https://SaveJames.org

Jeff's X page https://x.com/JeffYoungerShow

$SAVEJAMES Coin

Elon Musk post https://x.com/SethDillon/status/1860930943944360364/photo/1

The Jeff Younger case was a highly publicized custody battle between Texas parents Jeff Younger and Anne Georgulas over their twin children. Litigated between 2018 and 2022, the case attracted national attention as Georgulas claimed one of the children, born as a boy, was a transgender girl, which Younger denied. Custody was ultimately granted to Georgulas, with the dispute reaching the Texas Supreme Court.


TruthStream links https://linktr.ee/truthstream

Your support is greatly appreciated!

Donate to the show one time any amount whenever you choose via

STRIPE link: https://buy.stripe.com/bIYbMi1Ps54P8yQ5kk


PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/joerosati


Here is our Patreon https://www.patreon.com/m/TruthStream


Rumble https://rumble.com/c/TruthStream

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1vwxcAx0oTNk/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/truthstreamshow/

Twitter https://twitter.com/TruthStreamSh0w

Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@truthstream

Telegram https://t.me/TruthStreamJoeScott

Website https://joerosaticollective.com

Music https://joerosati.bandcamp.com/

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@TruthStreamShow

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/25AOrIm3AE2xuigtkUMXGm?si=4a37fa4cac45404b


Film and Music projects


To Unite https://rumble.com/v5dk7wt-to-unite-music-video-in-432-hz-healing-frequency.-a-song-written-for-bringi.html


Lifting Veils music video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTlxXiVuCeo


Freedom Now https://rumble.com/v27eso2-freedom-now.html


Landing page for streaming https://orcd.co/eodnn40


A Perfect Life film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-JNpTqbejU


Products we endorse and are affiliated with


Wav Watch Discount Code Truthstream100

https://rumble.com/v2zhxbg-wavwatch.com-with-linda-balmer-olsen-save-100-discount-code.html https://www.wavwatch.com/ Discount Code Truthstream100


Methylene Blue, hemp oil, Non GMO food https://www.quantumcollective.world the Promo code is truth


Quantum Healing https://www.balancingbodyandsoul.com/?ref=TRUTHSTREAMSHOW


MasterPeace product https://bit.ly/tsmasterpeace

Interview https://rumble.com/v4mjnf6-masterpeace-detox-scientific-proof-microchips-and-graphene-in-our-bodies-re.html


Cardio Miracle

https://truthstream.cardiomiraclehealth.com/


Glutathione product

Neumi https://neumi.com/truthstream

Glutathione is the body's master antioxidant that impacts nearly every function in your body. It detoxifies your body's cells and it also recycles itself to increase the effectiveness of other antioxidants (Vitamins C, D, etc).


Holy Hydrogen Discount code https://holyhydrogen.com/TRUTHSTREAM


For Detox and cleansing metals from your body


https://www.lanceschuttler.com/

To order products from Ascent Nutrition https://goascentnutrition.com?sca_ref=3885455.PWktQKtqxK

Humic and Fulvic Acid: https://goascentnutrition.co/3PRyKms

Keywords
chemical castrationtransgender agendajeff younger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy