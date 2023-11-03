Christ’s Victory over Evil; and, a Word of Warning to the Wicked | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Contained herein is an audio reading of an article published on my website, The Neo-Remonstrance Commences (The Remonstrant Blogspot), entitled ‘Proclamation of the Victory of the Lord Jesus Christ over Evil; and, a Word of Warning to the Wicked’ (7 Oct. 2023). This video/audio presentation is an expanded version of my original article, ‘The Powers of Darkness Cannot and Will Not Prevail against the Lord Jesus Christ, Lord of All’ (21 Jan. 2023).

See the link to the following web page: https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com/2023/10/proclamation-of-victory-of-lord-jesus.html

℗ and © J. D. Gallé,, 2023. All rights reserved.







𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢



This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)



• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





