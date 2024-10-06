RT News - October 06 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 6, 2024
rt.com
Southern Beirut comes under heavy fire, as Israel unleashes its latest wave of air strikes on Lebanon. While Iran launches massive retaliatory strikes against Israel we look into all of the developments in the Middle East that shaped this week. Russian forces capture the stronghold city of Ugledar - a key logistical site in the Donbass spelling a major loss for Ukraine.