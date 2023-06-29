© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Business Podcast | Why Your Business Systems Will Not Work If Your People Won’t Do the Work | The Importance of Having a Weekly Staff Meeting & Weekly Staff Optimization
Wins of the Week
Build Rapport (Meet & Greet)
Go Over Scheduling
Motivate / Train
Go Over Payroll Concerns
85 Percent of Job Applicants Lie on Resumes. Here's How to Spot a Dishonest Candidate - https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html
Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, approximately 75 percent of all employees steal from work in some way. - https://www.businessinsider.com/according-to-the-us-chamber-of-commerce-approximately-75-percent-of-all-employees-steal-from-work-in-some-way-an-2010-10