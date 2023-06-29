Business Podcast | Why Your Business Systems Will Not Work If Your People Won’t Do the Work | The Importance of Having a Weekly Staff Meeting & Weekly Staff Optimization

Wins of the Week

Build Rapport (Meet & Greet)

Go Over Scheduling

Motivate / Train

Go Over Payroll Concerns

85 Percent of Job Applicants Lie on Resumes. Here's How to Spot a Dishonest Candidate - https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html

Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, approximately 75 percent of all employees steal from work in some way. - https://www.businessinsider.com/according-to-the-us-chamber-of-commerce-approximately-75-percent-of-all-employees-steal-from-work-in-some-way-an-2010-10