MILLENNIALISM Pt 3
Brother Hebert Presents
Brother Hebert Presents
28 views • 04/07/2024

Examining 'What the Kingdom' is, in Matthew.

Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/millennialism/ (part 3 of 10)

This study and presentation is to expose the teachings of the Millennial Reign of Revelation chapter 20. We will examine related topics in sections:


* Parts 3 -5 What the kingdom is, by definition and how it is used.

Millennialists do not believe the kingdom is here yet.

Are there Second Chances after we die?

Millennialists believe the Bible teaches that the millennium is a second chance for unbelievers.

Kingdom Parables.

Millennialists believe the teachings of millennialism are in the parables, in the prophets, and, well, in the whole Bible.

 

 

I pray you join us and take the time to examine the evidence. When we believe in doctrines that are not Scriptural, we are putting our faith in doctrines of Ba'al and traditions of men.

It matters what we believe.
Keywords
reignthousandmillennialism
