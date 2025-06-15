"Most beautiful" doctor destroyed by pfizer VAXX poison

2025-05-18 "Xu Lanfang suddenly fainted this morning! She had just undergone brain surgery last month and her injuries were exposed"

Xu Lanfang, who is known as the "most beautiful sexologist," had just completed brain aneurysm surgery a few days ago. Unexpectedly, she suddenly fainted this morning (18). She said through her Instagram story that she bumped into a bump because of fainting and needed to observe her condition for a while, but also emphasized, "But I'm fine, please don't worry!"

Xu Lanfang had just undergone surgery for a brain aneurysm in late April. She posted at the time that she had fainted more than 10 years ago and had a brain MRI, during which an aneurysm was accidentally discovered in her brain, but no surgery was required. She had lived in peace for many years. Unexpectedly, during a physical examination at the beginning of the year, it was discovered that the aneurysm had grown and she had to undergo surgery. Now the operation has been successfully completed, the aneurysm is currently under stable control, she has been discharged safely, and her body is slowly recovering.

Unexpectedly, less than a month after being discharged from the hospital, Xu Lanfang fainted this morning. She said on Instagram, "I just fainted and hit my head. I'll observe my condition." As she was originally scheduled to live broadcast, she also explained, "I will let you know after noon whether I can still live broadcast. I'm sorry."

Xu Lanfang admitted that she didn't know why she had to suspend the live broadcast, but was afraid that asking for leave without reason would be dishonest, so she decided to tell everyone the truth. However, she also shouted to her fans, "But I'm fine, please don't worry!" and pointed out that her physical condition should be fine for the time being.

許藍方博士 Dr. Gracie

February 21, 2022

#drgracieofficial

昨天一大早打了第三劑BNT

在寒流天我竟然想開冷氣睡覺

在沒有發燒的情況下… See more

#drgracieofficial

I took a third dose of BNT early yesterday morning

I want to go to sleep on a cold weather

Without fever

Hot and cold

Open and close the window

Lifting the cover

Realism and dreams are a bit confused when waking up

Is it that busy 🥲

If this is the process of hatching a break

Then I wish I was a chick that walked and didn't fall

If this is the transformation of a broken butterfly

Then I wish I could not get lost

Stay close with another butterfly

#你們有沒有發現蝴蝶都是兩隻在一起

This is just a day after getting the vaccine

I hope everything goes well at work

Everyone is safe and healthy and happy

My three fat cats can stay with me for a long time

G. Hsu

#202202222是日本貓咪節

#因為2的日文發音跟貓叫很像

https://www.facebookDOTcom/drgracieofficial/posts/pfbid08tBo54Enz4DqMMCUYqajMos2rpQcMKAmcxMsrMBzneVybB4UkUs3ZPGjTdSMG5ufl

----------

