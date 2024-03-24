Capture, Detention & Extra - Russian's Tracking One of the Four Suspects Through the Forest

More video of the detention of one of the four.

During arrest our soldiers found a video in his phone where he was seen beheading a civilian

Cutting his ear wasn't enough, hopefully he will be treated like a rabid animal for the rest of his life.

adding..

All Russian banks, one after another, decided to write off the debts of all those killed and injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Crocus

Cynthia... Same guy that had the medical wrap over his ear that I posted a few hours ago.







