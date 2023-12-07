How the World got Saved

A.I. information gathered from all communications world-wide & loaded onto ONE computer is what did it!

Most all communications or instructions today have to do with how to take advantage over someone else. Make a fast $, swindle someone, cheat, steal, fool, give them the shaft, is what it is all about. The perfect example is corporate commercial advertising. It is all about: How can we charge our customers more $ and give them less, but make them think they are getting a better deal? This is considered today as success!

A computer sorts out/categorizing all the communications fed into it. What is positive, what is negative/disharmonizing or over-running as within the second side of the tuning fork Principal as laid out in my prior video. This is a mechanical measurement/categorizing of a cycling history=a particular sequence of accumulating events/lead-ups. Something like what Clif High speaks of regarding his Program-for-tell.

You get out of a mess by backing up the way you came in. You do not get our by making the mess bigger. You have to know your history how it happened, to get back out.

The Solution becomes quite obvious as it stands out so overwhelming above all the disharmony and slish/cheating/fraud/criminality.

As I have said in my videos: It takes only one single entity reading/viewer/entry into That Computer to make all my videos recognized/standing out as The Solution to our collective Mess. That Solution starts off with the replacement of the debt-creating IOU one to an asset-based banking System as laid out by fiduciary Anna Von Reitz. http://annavonreitz.com/reformorrestore.pdf

The concluding [computerized] point is: A society will not stand long when it follows the negative/disharmonizing examples given above. More negativities thrown on the Mess will not solve any of The Picture as it is based on One Big Lie. A computer, even The BEAST, will not function as a lying agent, nor work for liars. A Return to Positive Principals of harmony must be allowed to occur or all will Fall/fail.

The Authority is The BEAST & THAT computer finds the controllers of THAT System "artificial:" The debt-based IOUs will never be paid.

In other words, garbage in=garbage out. If the BEAST Computer has all the data in the World feed into it & much of that data is false, fake, exaggerated, compromised, corrupted, misleading, the resulting output from said computer is no good/over-running/corrupted/worthless.

A man or woman is charged/condemned/cursed/arrested if they do not comply/contract/vote-for/make-applications-to/agree/worship with/any solicitations/Code/offers from the corrupted god Deep State/World Economic Forum/REPRESENTATIVES/"Authority's dictations.

A "Citizen" needs, votes, asks for, or is fooled---due to ignorance, to have someone, like the corporate State, diaper them. They legally give up their Power-of-Attorney for a REPRESENTATIVE to "care" for them.





Enki oversees the entire Bigger Picture. That is His job. He must see things from that relative perspective. Enlil's Earth is a Prison Planet due to its overall parasitical Forum actions. Earth is quarantined from the Bigger Picture/Universe.

The Cyclic Ages of Time have arrived where the Negative Forces on Earth should have Surrendered to the Positive. However, the Satanic off-shoot from the Negative [Luciferian] Forces, as yet, refuse to Surrender their Hold/control over what THEY consider their legal property.

In the early 1950s, a compromised Eisenhower made a Treaty with entities of A degenerated future TimeLine. This extremely poor action is still weighing in on what is left of an also degenerating Civilization/Fall due to secrecy, corruption, & egotism. The PowerThatBe/Were have yet to face the facts of our history. THEY think that if THEY talk-to/propagandize THEIR weak Citizens, THEY can place them under a magical SPELL with non-sexuality & cow farts result in Global warming, rather than allow history to be focused on.

