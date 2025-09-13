Melbourne Anti-Corruption Rally 13 September 2025 - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This rally remained before the Victorian Parliament House. There was a strong Police presence because a determined group of agitators wearing masks, one assumes paid for to cause division and fear. The speeches were powerful, calling for unity to focus on our corrupt government in the building before us. The plan from this point on is to rally before Parliament each fortnight, build up our numbers and possibly start rallying weekly. Hold on to your hats.