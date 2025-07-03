Dealing with storm damage

Storm damage to gutters needs quick attention to prevent water damage to your home. After a storm, check your gutters for obvious problems like dents, bends or sections that have come loose. Look for cracks and holes that could let water leak through. The first step is clearing out leaves, branches and debris that storms often dump into gutters. This helps you spot damage and gets water flowing properly again. Make sure downspouts aren't clogged and are still firmly attached. While some gutter repairs are possible to do yourself, complex damage usually needs professional help. Professionals have the right tools and safety equipment to work at heights. They can spot hidden problems that might not be obvious to homeowners. Good maintenance helps gutters last longer. Clean them at least twice a year and check them after major storms. Consider installing gutter guards to keep out debris. If gutters need replacement, choose durable materials like aluminum or copper that can handle rough weather.





Don't wait to fix storm damage. Even small problems can quickly become bigger ones. Water overflow from damaged gutters can harm your home's foundation, walls, and landscaping. Regular inspections and prompt repairs protect your home and save money in the long run.





