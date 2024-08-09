BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are We in the End of Days - Signs to Look For
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
9 months ago

The VCAST discusses eight signs before the Second Coming / Rapture, with a focus on biblical prophecy.   The VCAST emphasizes the need to endure tribulation and resist temptation. The lawlessness seen in society, the pollution of human DNA, and the emergence of a beast system are key signs. The Antichrist will rise, bringing the mark of the beast and causing a global falling away from faith.  This will probably occur after Seal 4 and World War three.  Christians (Elect) will face severe tribulation, and many will b martyred likely by Noahide Laws since worshiping Jesus Christ is considered idol worship. Signs in the skies will precede Christ’s return, indicating that the time is near

Second Coming, Rapture, biblical prophecy, tribulation, lawlessness, DNA pollution, beast system, Antichrist, mark of the beast, persecution, falling away, end times, prophecy signs, Revelation, wars and rumors, famine, pestilence, Noah's days, nanotechnology, quantum computers, abomination of desolation, false light, end of days, transhumanism, post-tribulation rapture, UFO deception, Jerusalem, Gentiles, Luke 21, Matthew 24, Mark 13, spiritual endurance, Noahide Laws, Bible study, Christian persecution, supernatural protection, apocalyptic signs.

ai godfalse lightend of days signsare you savedelect deceived
