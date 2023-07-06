A GOOD BATTLE!! A VID WITH SOME NARRATION OF A GOOD TANK BATTLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sometimes the game really rewards good playing with a victory that makes you feel you mattered to the team and keeps your heart pounding the whole time! In American tanks here fighting a mix of Russians and Germans. This is a replay with a bit of chat at start n finish. A battle in the bombed tractor factory at Stalingrad.