BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Blew Up Shuttle Challenger to steal Moon Landing Money 2nd Time
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
81 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 1 month ago

https://gab.com/svenvonerick Israel used Satellites to set Antisemite Houses on fire or those targeted by ADL Federal Reserve before, during, & aftermath with Weather Weapons. Israel blew up the Shuttle Challenger. Israel didn't want Moon Landing because it would take away Offensive weapons that Israel & Switzerland were launching out of China as UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella with our own US DoD. My Father Dennis E. Erickson confessed this to his Ludlow MA Psychiatrist for having Nervous Breakdown being prescribed Ability. His Wife Elizabeth Jean Kook tried to have him committed as she is also Chinese Spy. My Father Confesses to inventing paint that catches fire with satellite frequencies used on 9-11 I was put in prison to shut me up & then Palmer MA Court put a Lifetime Restraining Order on me to shut up about 9-11 & my Father being key in blowing up Shuttle Challenger. -Steven G. Erickson #WBNemesis I don't check comments. For texts & voicemail 1 706 740 9324

Keywords
newsusbreaking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy