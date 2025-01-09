BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scientists Warn Millions Are HIV Positive Due to 'Tainted mRNA' in Food Supply
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1
774 views • 5 months ago

Bombshell studies now confirm that HIV has been detected in mRNA vaccines, including those by Pfizer and Moderna, which are being used on farm animals that are ending up on dinner plates.

Biotech analysts are warning this could have catastrophic consequences for the human immune system, potentially leading to a drastic population decline in the coming years.

But the story takes an even darker turn - U.S. government papers, patents and federal funding reveal a sinister twist: Dr. Anthony Fauci paid himself $51 million to oversee the insertion of HIV into these gene therapy products.

Buckle up - this is a story that Big Pharma and the mainstream media is desperate to keep under wraps.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
big pharmafood supplydepopulationhivbill gatesfaucigene therapymrnacovid jabs
