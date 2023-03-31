BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Visionary Priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue Reveals End-Times Prophecy of the Antichrist
High Hopes
High Hopes
66 views • 03/31/2023

John-Henry Westen


March 30, 2023


Catholic priest and visionary Fr. Michel Rodrigue has revealed prophecies he says he received from Our Lord — the coming of the Antichrist and the end-times. Fr. Michel Rodrigue has been smeared as a con-artist and a fraud. Now, Fr. Michel Rodrigue is going on-the-record with author Xavier Reyes-Aryal and John-Henry Westen, responding to accusations about perceived discrepancies in his private revelations.


Additionally, in a rare interview, Fr. Rodrigue provides shocking details of prophecies revealed to him, describing events that will bring about the Antichrist and the end-of-the-world as we know it. The New World Order of the Antichrist is on the brink of complete world domination, but Fr. Michel Rodrigue and Reyes-Aryal are sounding the alarm with visions from God in this ground-breaking warning.


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fdfvi-visionary-priest-fr.-michele-rodrigue-reveals-end-times-prophecy-of-the-ant.html

christianprophecycatholicantichristaccusationspriestend-timesvisionaryjohn-henry westenprivate revelationsfr michele rodriguexavier reyes-aryal
