FAKE MEAT’S FREE FALL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
March 15, 2024
Fake meat is dead! The plant based meat sector screeches to a halt as the Bill Gates-backed idea can no longer tread water amid the weight of its own untruths, false advertising and public shunning.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jffvu-fake-meats-free-fall.html