The Conservative Continuum, Episode 144: "American Revival" with Jake Lang

Jake Lang discusses his new weekly ministry podcast ("American Revival") delivered from the DC Gulag, The Blessed News Network and The January 6th Tapes. This interview was done prior to Thanksgiving 2023 - however, its content remains completely relevant and is rock-solid. Visit blessed.news for more information.