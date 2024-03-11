🇷🇺🇺🇦 In general, such episodes often remain outside the public sphere, but it is precisely such actions of the Russian Army that constitute the path to victory. We know that the Kiev regime often undertakes military adventures for the sake of information background. And today, the enemy decided that shortly before the start of the presidential elections in Russia it is necessary to carry out an adventurous offensive, which would be accompanied by the support of IPSO units in the information and communication environment. And the formations of the Kyiv regime wanted to attack in the Belgorod region. Well, it is clear that the enemy wanted an information background, the purpose of which is quite clear on the eve of the vote: creating panic, discrediting the military and political leadership, and disrupting preparations for the elections.



At the junction of the Kharkov and Sumy regions, in the Grayvoronsk direction, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred the personnel of the Artan special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Kyiv regime. The detachment was given armor, artillery and infantry. 5 tanks, self-propelled guns, MLRS, more than 10 infantry fighting vehicles and pickup trucks with heavy machine guns.



The video clearly shows that the enemies tried to camouflage themselves in winter forest areas. But it didn't work out very well. As a result, the scouts of our group covering the state border promptly discovered enemy forces. The officers of the fire destruction group waited for the moment when the battle formation began to form and unraveled the enemy. - 5! tanks, 3 self-propelled guns, 1 MLRS, several pickups and infantry fighting vehicles, 70 killed and many wounded.

Source @Intel Slava Z

