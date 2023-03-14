BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3019b - Epstein’s Network, Red Cross Being Exposed,Trump: WWIII Is Looming In The Dark Background
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
3
340 views • 03/14/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3019b - March 13, 2023

Epstein’s Network, Red Cross Being Exposed,Trump: WWIII Is Looming In The Dark Background 


The [DS] is being exposed, Epstein's network is now in the spotlight. The Red Cross is being exposed down at the border. The pandemic origins is being exposed and China is panicking. Will they invade Taiwan to distract from the information coming out. Trump warns of WWIII, he says it is lurking in the background. The [DS] will move from an information war into a physical war in the end. The patriots already have countermeasures in place. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
