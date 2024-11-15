Donald Trump WON! ARMAGEDDON HAS BEEN AVOIDED? OR HAS IT!!!!

I would suspect that many of you are thinking along the lines of what I'm bringing out in this video. But if not this might give us more light and more insight to what's going on with the Donald Trump election and the Kamala Harris failure. And why the Democrats conceded so easily. Are we out of the woods yet? Should we stop stocking up yet? The answer may be in the scriptures and spoken by the apostle Paul and 1st Thessalonians 5 in which I will bring out here. I think this is a must see video

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

I strongly recommend you learn to walk with the king in the correct holy Spirit way at Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com