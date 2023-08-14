© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀 Take a real close listen to what Governor Josh Green of Hawaii had to say about 🔥 'THE FIRE' and check out the recent changes in laws and the plans to turn Maui into a Smart Island fully controlled by A.I. 👀
This is sacred land to the native people of Hawaii. Lahaina was the center of the Kingdom of Hawaii before colonization...
We'll find out if what the msm is calling 'conspiracy theories' about the DEWs is true... more to come.