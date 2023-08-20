EPOCH TV Special Report | J6 dramatic footage of US Capitol Police security video [FULL]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Epoch Times was given access to tens of thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol Police security video of Jan. 6, 2021.
Join EpochTV host Joshua Philipp and senior investigative reporter Joe Hanneman for a special Aug. 11 report that will lay out their findings.
The dramatic footage helps answer some of the many questions that remain two-and-a-half years after the events of Jan. 6.
source👇
https://ept.ms/TheCapitolHillTapesCR