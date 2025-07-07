MAHA Starts with Upgrading to a Naturopath

With Jessyca Franco-Chavez, Naturopathic Medical Doctor & Chief Owner/Operator at The Healing House Concepts

Instagram: @doctorinthehealinghouse & @TheHealingHouseConcepts

Dr. Dana’s recent presentation on telemedicine that’s “integrated” reinforced Freedom Hub’s belief that the very phrase “primary care” needs a more expansive definition. Cardiologist Wolfson on another show advised everyone to leave pill-pushing docs for a chiropractor for one’s primary care. It’s no surprise that more Westerners than ever are seeking primary care experts other than those whose kneejerk response to any sickness is to prescribe a pill. This journey stems, as we so often mention, from the explosion of chronic disease to over half the population. Not only has mainstream medicine failed to stop this epidemic, but it is also a large part of the cause.

In an article Dr. Franco-Chavez wrote endorsing RFK Jr. to lead HHS, she wrote, “...chronic disease made up 7 of the 10 leading causes of death in 2015…” In that article, she blamed “...American medicine for what it has become: A chasm of differentiated parts that do not equal the sum. We should not treat the body in separate parts or systems. This is not how true health is achieved.”

At her healing center, she is "doctor-as-teacher”, a partner-in-health to guide clients via modalities including functional & bioenergetic medicine, hydrotherapy, IV therapy, oncology support, homeopathy, dry needling, guided medical detoxifications, personalized nutrition programs, & mindfulness breathwork classes. Jessyca describes herself as a healthy lifestyle designer with a doctorate in natural health, where she brings nature and science in balance with medical diagnostics, and a pharmacological understanding alongside naturopathic medicine. She aims to find the “sweet spot” in one’s health where balance is calculated; healthcare that is personalized, which should be replicable for every American.

As an advocate for the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, Dr. Franco-Chavez served as Southwest Regional Operations Manager for the Kennedy presidential campaign and is now the MAHA state lead for New Mexico. Dr. Franco-Chavez, thus, understands if humanity wants to lessen the control and tyranny of the medical cartel behind the expenditure of 90% of health costs for chronic disease, people need to get involved.