THE UP-GUNNED SHERMANS IN WAR THUNDER A DEFINITE IMPROVEMENT!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You saw how the first were very accurate in game as being pretty bad, and how the Jumbo was better so how about the Big Gun SHERMANS?? We take them out for a highly realistic combat experience with the Brit FireFly, Italy TIPO and USA M4(76) And even get a free comparison back with the thick armor Jumbo Sherman.