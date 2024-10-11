Cheer up! The King is coming back!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, October 5, 2024.





Times are really difficult for a lot of people including Christians. They are the modern-day version of Job. In Job 1:14-22, we read about Job loosing his servants, his beasts and more important, his sons and daughters.





What did Job do? Was he upset at God? How would you have reacted? Would you have taken the Lord’s name in vain or would have fallen upon the ground and worship God as Job did?





In Acts 14:22, the great apostle Paul warns Christians of what they must expect prior to entering into the kingdom of God. Paul writes: Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.





We are all humans and there are times that we will get discouraged. Still, we are to look up to Christ to heal us and allow Him to be our shield and buckler.





In Matthew 14:27, as Christ was walking on the raging sea, He says to His apostles: Be of good cheer; it is I; be not afraid.





Be of good cheer says Christ. Be NOT afraid. There’s no fear for those who are IN Christ because they know that Christ is with them as they follow the Lamb whithersoever He goeth in Revelation 14:4.

God is there for us as long as you are faithful to Christ and obedient to His holy written word.





Those who are IN Christ and remain alive at His return, His 144,000 sealed saints of God, who are sealed with the law of God and who shall not taste of death along with the countless MILLIONS of faithful saints who died in Christ, they will meet their King in the clouds of heaven as the feet of Christ will NOT touch this sin filled earth.





What a sight that will be. Christ’s return will be, by far, the greatest moment ever in history and it will happen soon and the best part is that YOU can be part of it.





Revelation 11:15 is very telling about Christ’s return. The verse says: And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and He shall reign for ever and ever.





Focus on Christ Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Focus on Christ Who is the Bread of Life. Focus on Christ Who is the Resurrection and the Life.





Serve Him. Obey Him and His holy written word. Put your trust and faith in Him...and no one else! Again, cheer up as the King is coming back. AMEN!





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]