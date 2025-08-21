BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔺🇺🇸 NEW, WARNING: BLACKROCK BUYING ELECTRIC COMPANIES, GET READY FOR ELECTRICITY TO SKYROCKET
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 4 weeks ago

🔺🇺🇸 NEW, WARNING: BLACKROCK BUYING ELECTRIC COMPANIES, GET READY FOR ELECTRICITY TO SKYROCKET

Get ready for your electricity bills to skyrocket, both BlackRock and Blackstone have begun purchasing American electric utilities companies

AND DONT FORGET: Larry Fink is CEO of Blackrock, and as of this week, the new Chair of the WEF.

“Private equity firms BlackRock and Blackstone are both in the process of acquiring their first electric utility companies

- BlackRock is buying one based out of Minnesota for a little over $6 billion, and they provide services to right around 100,000 people
- Blackstone is buying a utility company in New Mexico for just over $11 billion

And, and why is private equity starting to get into electricity companies? Well, let me share a little insight with you.

PSEG, which is an electric company out of New Jersey, just reported its first quarters of 2025 to be up 47% over last year. They claim that 90% of this energy usage is from AI and data centers. Let that sink in, people. Your energy bills are going to go through the roof.”

Keywords
blackrock buyingelectric companiesget ready for electricityto skyrocket
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy