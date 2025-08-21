🔺🇺🇸 NEW, WARNING: BLACKROCK BUYING ELECTRIC COMPANIES, GET READY FOR ELECTRICITY TO SKYROCKET



Get ready for your electricity bills to skyrocket, both BlackRock and Blackstone have begun purchasing American electric utilities companies



AND DONT FORGET: Larry Fink is CEO of Blackrock, and as of this week, the new Chair of the WEF.



“Private equity firms BlackRock and Blackstone are both in the process of acquiring their first electric utility companies



- BlackRock is buying one based out of Minnesota for a little over $6 billion, and they provide services to right around 100,000 people

- Blackstone is buying a utility company in New Mexico for just over $11 billion



And, and why is private equity starting to get into electricity companies? Well, let me share a little insight with you.



PSEG, which is an electric company out of New Jersey, just reported its first quarters of 2025 to be up 47% over last year. They claim that 90% of this energy usage is from AI and data centers. Let that sink in, people. Your energy bills are going to go through the roof.”