🚨GAZA: HEATED CLASH, AFSHIN RATTANSI VS JERUSALEM CENTER PRESIDENT

Afshin: ‘Hamas has no air force, no artillery, no tanks…you can’t win a war against a guerrilla movement. You’re starving the women and children…’

‘Why did Al Qaeda and ISIS NEVER attack Israel? I think we know the answer’

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6t6a8f-israel-cannot-beat-hamas-afshin-rattansi-challenges-jerusalem-center-for-pu.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp