Footage from a Russian soldier's body camera with fight scenes in the Kursk region
The paratroopers opened up the enemy's defense system. After suppressing the firing positions, they moved out on BMPs. Having dismounted from their combat vehicles, they stormed the enemy stronghold from several directions.
The occupied positions were handed over to Russian consolidation units.