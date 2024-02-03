It's Always Them Taking & You Giving

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Think You’re The Problem & Impediment
* The crime of the people of East Palestine OH: they’re working-class Americans from a MAGA part of the country.
* It’s not about the people who built/maintain this country.
* They want to take you out with the trash.
* They’re not sending their best [bad hombres] across the border.
* We’re looking at an unprecedented invasion of illegals.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3366: No Money In RNC Until Ronna Leaves; Biden Ignores East Palestine (3 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4b5656-episode-3366-no-money-in-rnc-until-ronna-leaves-biden-ignores-east-palestin.html