Ukraine Is Baghdad Bobbing Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This time the bad actor is in Kiev and his name is Volodymyr.
Keep throwing $ into the Khazarian money pit!
Y’know because Ukraine is winning or something — and, like, democracy and stuff.
The U.S., U.K., Sweden and Australia are all threatening to impose a military draft so they can go to war with Russia (based on lies).
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | It’s Worse Than You Can Imagine In Ukraine & They’re Hiding It (2 February 2024)