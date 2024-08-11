Leading Voices In Germany Reveal There Was No Pandemic With "Unbelievable" Facts





Professor Stefan Homburg explains how statistics PROVE that there was NO pandemic in 2019.





In 2020, he explains from official federal data that hospitalization was at an all time low, there was no new respiratory virus when the flu disappeared, Age adjusted mortality was at an all time low, and Sweden did better than anyone despite not using masks or lockdowns.





He questions the establishment who uncritically mandated an experimental "vaccine" that harmed so many.





German Journalist and former former left wing militant Hans-Ulrich Jörges says that a call for forgiveness is a call to make an apology. He says there was no such thing as a Pandemic of the Vaccinated as was repeated and lists the abuse given to "the unvaccinated." He awaits an apology from the German health minister and from the leaders of the left party; Mr. Soder, Mr. Lauterbach, Mr. Ramelow and the Federal President Mr. Steinmeier, to publicly apologize for the mistreatment of those who refused to be vaccinated who turned out to be the winners war against "the Unvaccinated."



