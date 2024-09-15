BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sam's Journey (2024, NES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 8 months ago

Sam's Journey is a platformer originally developed for C64 by German company Knights of Bytes. It was ported to the NES by Knights of Bytes and published by German company poly.play.

Sam is an ordinary boy. One night, when he's in bed, he hears strange noises coming from the closet. Sam investigates the closet, and a large clawed hand reaches out of the closet, grabs him and pulls him through the door into another world. Here, Sam needs to find a way back home.

Sam's Journey takes elements from Great Giana Sisters, Super Mario Bros. 3, Chip'n' Dale and Kid Chamelon. He can jump and lift certain object to throw them at enemies. Many enemies can also be defeated by jumping on them one or several times. Sam does in one hit unless he is wearing a costume. Costumes can be found in the levels and give Sam an additional ability. For example, as a Pirate, he has a sabre to slash enemies. As a ninja, he can cling to walls, as Elvis, he can turn around in mid-air to slow down his fall, etc. Levels are accessed via a world map and can be re-entered in order to collect special objects missed out on. The game has a save feature. You have infinite lives and can restart at the last continue point at any time.

Keywords
nesplatformerknights of bytespolyplay
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy