Umbrella company causing war around world to test biochemical weapon on humans & dumped test on NYC

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2023). Umbrella company is testing different agent color mixtures known as “Project Rainbow” on the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “Jezebel demon-possessed” “uncovered women’s heads” “men’s pants cross-dressing” most evil dumbest wicked vile End Times generation populace. Satan Lucifer’s “Shadow Group” and Umbrella company (they moved to China and changed their name to the Rainstorm company) are starting wars all over the world, in order to test their femtotech biochemical weapons on the humans. They build their underground bases and laboratories in those war zones, and collect human soldiers and civilian refugees for lab experiment specimens. If people die, they blame it on the wars. Satan Lucifer’s Shambhala and Venus “fake ascended masters fallen angel vampire devils” and their Pleiadian Nazi SS Aryan race fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatar globalist elites are behind the “Shadow Group” and Umbrella company’s diseases and pandemics and plagues and sicknesses. The earth is their playground or testing ground. Their Rainstorm company caused the orange haze that covered New York city so that people were having trouble seeing. They were testing different mixtures of agent orange and agent blue and agent green and agent purple and agent red and agent yellow biochemical weapons on the Western feminist nations’ End Times most evil dumbest wicked “women’s equality” “Jezebel demon-possessed” human populace as lab rats. These Western feminist nations’ evil human populace brought in all these devils and demons in from the abyss by their evils and feminism that destroyed their societies just like in Noah’s flood days. The Illuminati NWO’s FEMA is owned by the Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien devils’ 5,000 year old Noah’s days Umbrella zombie virus company of which Richard Bay (aka Tom Cruise) is the CEO and Bill Gates is their chief scientist. The only reason that they are still alive is because we real Christian samurai warriors are speaking out against these things and forbidding them permission to carry out their plans and schemes and plots. We humans have authority and the fallen angels do not. The millions of cowardly traitor fake Christians and fake pastors are giving these fallen angels permission to do all these things by their silent condoning, because of their fear of assassination attempts and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms and getting ridiculed from church donators. These fake Christians are feeding these Pleiadian fallen angel devils life force energy of fear and hatred and lust and greed and gluttony and selfishness and cowardice, so that they can be downgraded to lower animal existence creatures. They are getting destroyed by their own evils and the demon spirits that they brought in from the abyss to take over all their key positions in society, who they are condoning by hiding their identities, as well as the true identities of the 33.3% population of returned nephilims and chimeras in their Western feminist nations. This is treachery of the highest level against our God and his human specie and humanoids and allies and the earth and the women & children. They are not the “Bible’s watchmen on the wall,” but they are Judas Iscariot cowardly traitors.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine