US-Israeli forces carry out massacre killing 210 Palestinians to rescue 4 hostages

In a US-supported operation, Israel conducted a daytime raid in Nuseirat, Gaza, to rescue four captives. The mission, aimed at what Israel described as "terrorist infrastructure," resulted in over 200 Palestinian deaths, with significant civilian casualties reported.

The operation, carried out in coordination with US forces, highlighted the use of the American temporary pier in Gaza. Hamas condemned the US involvement, accusing it of complicity in war crimes. The rescued captives were subsequently taken to Tel Hashomer hospital for medical evaluation.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





