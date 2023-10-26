Sonic Laybrinth (1995, Game Gear)

Sonic Labyrinth is an action game developed by Minato Giken and published by Sega.





The game uses an isometric perspective. In each level, you need to find three keys in each level and then go to the exit, all within a time limit. Sonic can use his spin dash. You hold down a button a select a direction to go, then Sonic will dash that way once you release the button. This is used to get around fast, defeat Badniks or smash objects. The keys are are all over the labyrinth, and you need to find your way to get to them. Sometimes a Badnik holds a key which it drops if you defeat it. If you get hit while carrying a key, you loose all keys and you need to grab them from where they fell. There are some power-up fields which give you a random power-up, like extra time, a speed up or an extra life. after three stages, there is boss fight.



