Blind Melon’s Rogers Stevens - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 589

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Rogers Stevens, guitarist of the alternative rock band, Blind Melon, shows off the gear that he uses onstage.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul Standard ’59 Reissue (R9) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKG9QV
Geoffrey Teese Real McCoy II Wah
Analog Man Beano Boost Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLP1Wy
Analog Man King of Tone Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dyr4Pb
Loop-Master 2-Loop Switcher - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzqPJg
Eventide H90 Harmonizer Multi-effects Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9L3KRE
MXR M101 Phase 90 Phaser Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POZ5XR
Eventide Rose Delay - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1Gm9Q
Analog Man Dual Analog Delay - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APD49a
3 Monkeys Orangutan Amp - 3 Monkeys Orangutan Amp
Dava Control Picks (blue/aqua) - https://www.davapick.com/davacontrol
Stringjoy Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6DgOz
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - July 9, 2025
Location - Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, IL
KEEP UP WITH BLIND MELON:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/blindmelonband
Instagram - https://instagram.com/blindmelonband
Twitter - https://twitter.com/blindmelonband
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:32 Guitar
04:18 Pedalboard
10:01 Amp
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:32Guitar
04:18Pedalboard
10:01Amp