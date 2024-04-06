© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the MLRS destroyed this night in Kharkov that fired at Belgorod.
The footage shows the remains of the Bureviy MLRS (a variation of the Hurricane on the Czech Tatra chassis).
Before the publication of footage of the destruction of the MLRS, the enemy broadcast that the Russian Armed Forces “fired at civilian targets in Kharkov.”