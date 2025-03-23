BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Does God Mold Us Like Clay in the Potter’s House? | Words From The Word
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
5 views • 5 months ago

Join Pastor Roderick Webster in this powerful devotion from Words From The Word as he unpacks what it means to be "adopted" by God and transformed by His hands. Discover how God, like a skilled potter, reshapes our lives for His glory—even through seasons of pain and uncertainty. Learn why bearing Christ’s name requires departing from evil, submitting to His will, and rejoicing in suffering (Acts 5.41, 2 Timothy 2.19). Dive into the profound analogy of Jeremiah 18 and Isaiah 64, and be inspired to trust God’s process as He molds you into a vessel of purpose.

🔥 Key Takeaways:

    What does it mean to be adopted into God’s family?
    How to honor Christ’s name in a broken world.
    Why suffering for His name is a joy.
    The Potter’s House: Letting God reshape your life.

📖 Scriptures Highlighted: Acts 9:15, Jeremiah 18:1-6, Isaiah 64:8.

👉 Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and SHARE this message with someone needing hope!

Keywords
spiritual growthgods willchristian testimonypotter and clay biblesuffering for christchristian discipleshiproderick webster sermonswords from the wordbiblical transformationchristian adoptionbearing christ namejeremiah 18 explainedisaiah 64 sermonbiblical obediencechurch devotions
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:31Understanding Salvation and Adoption

01:44The Importance of Honoring God's Name

05:20The Potter's House: A Metaphor for God's Work

06:50Jeremiah's Lesson at the Potter's House

10:47Conclusion and Final Thoughts

