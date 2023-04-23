BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE MAN WHO BROKE THE ASHLEY BIDEN DIARY STORY
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
55 views • 04/23/2023

THE MAN WHO BROKE THE ASHLEY BIDEN DIARY STORY  |  Teddy Daniels In the Trenches


We speak with Noel Fritch the founder and publisher of the National File who broke the Ashley Biden Diary story. Noel also breaks down how the media machine operates and explains why the national media hasn’t run with the Diary story.

The National File is also working on a story covering how PA LT. Gov nominee is supported by democrat and never Trumper money.


Keywords
biden crime familyashley biden diarybiden regime
