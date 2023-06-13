BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Giant of Illinois - Robert Wadlow Tallest person recorded in history
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
148 views • 06/13/2023

Giant of Illinois - Robert WadlowTallest person recorded in history 8‘8“ tall.

1939 at the age of 21, Wadlow was 8’8” tall and weighed 491 pounds.

Shoe size 37 AA. 

Robert Pershing Wadlow (February 22, 1918 – July 15, 1940), also known as the Alton Giant and the Giant of Illinois, was an American man who was the tallest person in recorded history for whom there is irrefutable evidence. He was born and raised in Alton, Illinois, a small city near St. Louis, Missouri.

Published by Reverend Christine on Brighteon.


illinoisgiantreverend christinerobert wadlowtallest person recorded in historyshoe size37 aaweight 491 pounds8 feet 8 inches tall
