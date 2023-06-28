© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Abrams tanks have commenced unloading at the Polish port of Szczecin, as reported by TVP.
It has been announced that a total of 14 tanks will be offloaded from the transport vessel. These tanks will be used to arm the 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade.
It is clarified that the tanks delivered to Poland were previously decommissioned by the American Marines. This shipment marks the first batch of tanks acquired by Warsaw from Washington, with a total cost of 1.4 billion dollars for the Polish authorities.