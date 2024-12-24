🎸 Out Hear | Funk Rock by Audio Mynd | Middle Singer

🎶 Audio Mynd is back after 17 years! Formerly known as A Higher Level, the band kicks off their new album Middle Singer with the electrifying funk rock track, Out Hear.

🔥 About the Song:

Track 01 of the album delivers groovy rhythms, sharp lyrics, and the unmistakable energy that only Audio Mynd can bring. Out Hear sets the stage for an album that dares to push boundaries and keeps you guessing—funk rock at its finest.

🎤 About the Album:

Middle Singer is a lyrically driven rollercoaster that’ll flip you off your rocker, even if you can’t quite pin down what you just heard. It’s bold, unapologetic, and utterly unique—a comeback worth the wait.

✨ Key Highlights:

Funk rock groove infused with raw emotion and lyrical depth

The perfect blend of tight instrumentation and creative edge

A long-awaited return from a groundbreaking artist

🎧 Who It’s For:

Fans of funk rock and experimental lyrics

Listeners seeking fresh, innovative music

Anyone who loves a wild ride through sound and storytelling

💥 Don't Forget:

🎵 Follow Audio Mynd:

